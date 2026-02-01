- Home
Rohit Shetty House Firing Row: The safety of popular celebrities in the film industry has often been under threat. Many incidents of shootings at celebs or outside their homes have come to light. Learn about 6 incidents that shocked the world...
Firing outside Rohit Shetty's house
When: February 1, 2026
What happened: Unknown assailants fired at least 4 rounds outside film director Rohit Shetty's house. Police arrived and began investigating. No injuries were reported.
Shooting at Salman Khan's house
- When: April 14, 2024
- What happened: Two unknown assailants fired about 6 rounds at the balcony of Salman Khan's Bandra home, Galaxy Apartments. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility.
Shooting at Disha Patani's house
- When: September 2025
- What happened: Two bikers fired 7-8 rounds at Disha Patani's Bareilly home. The Goldy Brar group claimed responsibility, allegedly in retaliation for her sister's comments.
Firing on Rakesh Roshan
- When: March 2001
- What happened: After his son's debut film, Rakesh Roshan was shot by the underworld for refusing to pay extortion money. He reportedly drove himself to the hospital.
Murder of Sunny Deol's uncle
When: 1988
What happened: Sunny Deol's uncle, Virendra Singh Deol, a Punjabi superstar, was shot and killed during a film shoot in 1988. The murder remains a mystery to this day.
Murder of Sidhu Moosewala
- When: May 29, 2022
- What happened: Singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed in his SUV in Punjab's Mansa district. Gangster Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.
