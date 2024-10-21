When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married for seventeen years. Recently, rumors of a divorce have circulated about the pair.

For some weeks, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been the target of divorce speculations. While the pair has not responded to the charges, followers have replayed their comments about one other.

A new video has gone viral, with Abhishek praising his wife for understanding him as Nimrat Kaur listens intently. The conversation dates back to Abhishek and Nimrat promoting their film Dasvi. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek commended Aishwarya for being an excellent support system for him.

“My wife is exceptional at that. She’s always been an amazing emotional support for me. I’ve been very lucky, my entire family has been. The wonderful thing about having a life partner like Aishwarya is that she is from the business. She gets it. She has been doing it slightly longer than I have. So, she knows the world. She has been through it all. So, it’s nice when you come home, and if you’ve had a challenging day, you know that somebody gets it,” Abhishek said while Nimrat was present.



“She has been somebody that, I have always noticed, has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace. I really admire that about her. Actors are emotional people, we’re very, very hyper-sensitive. and there are times when we might just want to lash out and explode. You can only take so much. I’ve never seen her do that,” he added.

Abhishek Bachchan said he considers himself ' very, very blessed' to have Aishwarya Rai as a spouse.

