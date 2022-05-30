Weekend Box Office Report: Here's how Anek, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Top Gun 2 performed

The weekend box office collection is here! While Anek has turned out to be unsuccessful at the box office, F3 saw a jump of 8% on Sunday. Take a look at all the films and their performances at the weekend box office.

One of the most important parameters for a film to be judged upon is its performance over the weekend. The three days of a weekend – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday set the course for the rest of the week(s) of a film at the box office. And this weekend’s box office collection was all the more important since multiple films have been released such as Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, and Ayushmann Khurana’s Anek, among others. So, here is the report card of how the films have performed at the box office over the weekend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu-starrer has collected a whopping Rs 12.77 crore on the second Sunday of its release i.e. on the 10th day. The film had earned Rs 92.05 crore in the first week. After this, the film earned Rs 6.52 crore on the second Friday and Rs 11.35 crore on the second Saturday. The total earnings of the film till the 10th day have been Rs 122.69 crores. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 9: Kartik Aaryan’s film enters Rs 100 crore club; sees 50% jump on Saturday

Anek: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek, despite having a powerful script and direction, has tanked miserably at the box office. The reason is the lack of audience for a cinema-like Anek. The opening collection of Anek was reportedly at Rs 2.11 crore and Rs 2.20 crore on Saturday, but Sunday's collection fell below Rs 2 crore to Rs 1.95 crore. Netflix has already bought the OTT rights of the film made at a cost of around Rs 40 crore. ALSO READ: Dhaakad’s failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter

Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise-starrer around Rs 12.67 crore while earning around Rs 4 crore on Sunday. The film, however, has done a business of over $124 million at the global box office.

