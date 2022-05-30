Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekend Box Office Report: Here's how Anek, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Top Gun 2 performed

    First Published May 30, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    The weekend box office collection is here! While Anek has turned out to be unsuccessful at the box office, F3 saw a jump of 8% on Sunday. Take a look at all the films and their performances at the weekend box office.

    Image: Official film poster

    One of the most important parameters for a film to be judged upon is its performance over the weekend. The three days of a weekend – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday set the course for the rest of the week(s) of a film at the box office. And this weekend’s box office collection was all the more important since multiple films have been released such as Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, and Ayushmann Khurana’s Anek, among others. So, here is the report card of how the films have performed at the box office over the weekend.

    Image: PR Agnecy

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu-starrer has collected a whopping Rs 12.77 crore on the second Sunday of its release i.e. on the 10th day. The film had earned Rs 92.05 crore in the first week. After this, the film earned Rs 6.52 crore on the second Friday and Rs 11.35 crore on the second Saturday. The total earnings of the film till the 10th day have been Rs 122.69 crores.

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 9: Kartik Aaryan’s film enters Rs 100 crore club; sees 50% jump on Saturday

    Image: Official film poster

    Anek: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek, despite having a powerful script and direction, has tanked miserably at the box office. The reason is the lack of audience for a cinema-like Anek. The opening collection of Anek was reportedly at Rs 2.11 crore and Rs 2.20 crore on Saturday, but Sunday's collection fell below Rs 2 crore to Rs 1.95 crore. Netflix has already bought the OTT rights of the film made at a cost of around Rs 40 crore.

    ALSO READ: Dhaakad’s failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter

    Image: Official film poster

    Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise-starrer around Rs 12.67 crore while earning around Rs 4 crore on Sunday. The film, however, has done a business of over $124 million at the global box office.

    Image: Official film poster

    F3: Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Tej's Telugu film 'F3 - Fun and Frustration' also improved its collections on Sunday. The film's collection, which opened on Friday with an earning of Rs 15.60 crore, fell to Rs 13.05 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film collected a collection of Rs 14.10 crore with an increase of about eight per cent. The first-weekend collection of the film stood at Rs 42.75 crore.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it RBA

    Video: Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit (WATCH)

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film gets positive review from netizens RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film gets positive review from netizens

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder latest updates Lawrence Bishnoi Goldy Brar Punjab Police drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

    Recent Stories

    Sadio Mane prepared to leave Liverpool; Bayern Munich readies healthy offer-ayh

    Sadio Mane prepared to leave Liverpool; Bayern Munich readies healthy offer

    Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown RBA

    Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown

    Trending News Cake attack on 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre in Paris

    Cake attack on 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre in Paris

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Use this hurt to achieve more - Jos Buttler tells RR Rajasthan Royals teammates post defeat to Gujarat Titans GT-krn

    IPL 2022 Final: "Use this hurt to achieve more" - Jos Buttler tells RR teammates post defeat

    Is Bhojpuri star Smriti Sinha in a relationship with Pawan Singh? Here's what the actress said RBA

    Is Bhojpuri star Smriti Sinha in a relationship with Pawan Singh? Here's what the actress said

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon