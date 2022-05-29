Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 9: Kartik Aaryan’s film enters Rs 100 crore club; sees 50% jump on Saturday

    First Published May 29, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Anees Bazmee’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has become the most successful film of Kartik Aaryan’s career to date. The film saw a jump in the collections on its second Saturday.

    Image: PR Agency

    On the ninth day of its release, which is also the film’s second Saturday at the box office, Anees Bazmee’s film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Not only this, but the film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' has also become the highest-grossing film of Kartik Aryan's career. The film’s Saturday collection has surpassed the collections of Kartik's last Rs 100 crore film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. This is the third Hindi film released this year to have earned Rs 100 crore or more at the domestic box office.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

    Image: PR Agency

    Director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy is running high on publicity. Before the film’s release, the lead actors – Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were on a multicity tour. And now, days after its release, the promotions haven’t stopped yet. Kartik is touring multiple cities including Pune and Kolkata, promoting his superhit film.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

    Image: PR Agency

    One of the reasons why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a superhit film, apart from the refreshing script that makes it a standalone sequel to 2007 original ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, is that it is a family entertainer. People from all age groups have been walking inside the theatres to watch the film.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive! 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani speak to Asianet Newsable

    Image: PR Agency

    The second Saturday of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw a straight jump of more than 50 per cent, in comparison to the second Friday. While on May 27 (the second Friday)  the film earned Rs 6.52 crore, taking the total to Rs 92.05 crore in the first week, on May 28, it made a business of Rs 10.40 crore (approximately) on Saturday, as per the initial figures.

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

    Image: PR Agency

    With Saturday's stellar earnings, the film's total collection at the domestic box office now stands at Rs 108.97 crore. And with this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the highest-grossing film of Kartik Aaryan’s career, beating 2018’s 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' which earned Rs 108.95 crore at the box office.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: I have taken a calculative risk, says Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    Image: PR Agency

    While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to mint money at the box office, take a look at the top five highest-grossing films of Kartik Aaryan’s career, so far: 

    1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) Rs 108.97 crore*
    2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) Rs 108.95 crore
    3. Luka Chuppi (2019) Rs 94.75 crore
    4. Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) Rs 86.89 crore
    5. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) Rs 64.10 crore

    *(Initial figures)

    ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Vijay Babu Home crew cry foul drb

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Vijay Babu’s ‘Home’ crew cry foul

    Dhaakad failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter drb

    Dhaakad’s failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter

    Hollywood They are incredible Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drb

    They are incredible: Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar Randeep Hooda first look out drb

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's first look, out!

    Recent Stories

    Astrology Daily Horoscope, May 29 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Daily Horoscope, May 29 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Aryan Khan drugs case Post NCB clean chit Shah Rukh Khan son ready for directorial debut drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Post NCB's clean chit, Shah Rukh Khan’s son ready for directorial debut?

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Vijay Babu Home crew cry foul drb

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Vijay Babu’s ‘Home’ crew cry foul

    1500-yr-old city with pyramids and palaces discovered in Mexico - adt

    1500-yr-old city with pyramids and palaces discovered in Mexico

    Shaktimaan bike stunt on Noida roads lands 3 men in jail - adt

    'Shaktimaan' bike stunt on Noida roads lands 3 men in jail

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon