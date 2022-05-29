Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 9: Kartik Aaryan’s film enters Rs 100 crore club; sees 50% jump on Saturday

Anees Bazmee’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has become the most successful film of Kartik Aaryan’s career to date. The film saw a jump in the collections on its second Saturday.

On the ninth day of its release, which is also the film’s second Saturday at the box office, Anees Bazmee’s film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Not only this, but the film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' has also become the highest-grossing film of Kartik Aryan's career. The film’s Saturday collection has surpassed the collections of Kartik's last Rs 100 crore film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. This is the third Hindi film released this year to have earned Rs 100 crore or more at the domestic box office. ALSO READ: Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

Director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy is running high on publicity. Before the film’s release, the lead actors – Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were on a multicity tour. And now, days after its release, the promotions haven’t stopped yet. Kartik is touring multiple cities including Pune and Kolkata, promoting his superhit film. ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

One of the reasons why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a superhit film, apart from the refreshing script that makes it a standalone sequel to 2007 original ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, is that it is a family entertainer. People from all age groups have been walking inside the theatres to watch the film. ALSO READ: Exclusive! 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani speak to Asianet Newsable

The second Saturday of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw a straight jump of more than 50 per cent, in comparison to the second Friday. While on May 27 (the second Friday) the film earned Rs 6.52 crore, taking the total to Rs 92.05 crore in the first week, on May 28, it made a business of Rs 10.40 crore (approximately) on Saturday, as per the initial figures. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

With Saturday's stellar earnings, the film's total collection at the domestic box office now stands at Rs 108.97 crore. And with this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the highest-grossing film of Kartik Aaryan’s career, beating 2018’s 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' which earned Rs 108.95 crore at the box office. ALSO READ: Exclusive: I have taken a calculative risk, says Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

