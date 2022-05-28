Dhaakad’s failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter

Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Dhaakad’ has created a history in the Indian Cinema by selling not more than 20 tickets and earning Rs 4420 at the box office. Amidst the terrible performance of Dhaakad on the second Friday, Kangana and her film have become a meme fest on social media.

Kangana Ranaut’s recently released film ‘Dhaakad’, co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, has set a new record at the box office by selling not more than 20 tickets, which amounts to Rs 4420 only, reportedly. It is for the very first time in the history of Indian cinema that a film has tanked so miserably at the box office.

However, Dhaakad’s shockingly poor performance at the box office has given birth to a meme fest on social media as the users are heavily trolling Kangana Ranaut for the film. From taking a dig at her past relationships to recent controversies, the memes made on Kangana’s film’s failure are hilarious and are being shared multiple times on social media.

ALSO READ: After box office failure, no OTT buyers for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad?

One of the users suggested to young couples that instead of booking a room at a hotel, they must consider watching Dhaakad for privacy. Another user, with a similar tweet, said that eight out of 20 people who watched the film on Friday, watched it mistakenly while the rest booked it for seeking privacy.

Not only this, but Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel also came at the target of the trolls. A Twitter user wrote how Rangoli Chandel went to watch the film in the theatre with her husband and 18 friends.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhakkad’s failure at the box office

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad was released in the theatres on May 20, clashing with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Kangana’s film tanked miserably at the box office since the day of its release, Kartik and Kaira’s film became the biggest opener of 2022.

Dhaakad has joined the list of Kangana Ranaut’s career’s most disastrous films. It is also included in the top five lowest openers of her career. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crore but clearly, the makers are having a tough time recovering even Kangana’s fee.

Troubles for Dhaakad didn’t end just here. The makers have been having a really hard time in their efforts to sell the film’s satellite and OTT rights because of such a poor performance of the movie at the box office. Meanwhile, check out some of the hilarious tweets here:

