Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Hit The First Case' sees decline in earrings

    While Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s film ‘Hit: The First Case’ saw a dip in collections, Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ continues to mint money at the box office even on its 13th day.

    Tuesday box office report Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love And Thunder drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 8:42 AM IST

    (Image: Official film posters)

    With films once again being released in the theatres since the pandemic hit the world, the battle at the box office has only been getting interesting for filmmakers and actors alike. As new films continue to release in the theatres every week, the older ones fight hard to stay at the box office in order to mint money.

    Presently, the box office is looking at a tough competition between three films in particular – Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Hit The First Case’, Taapsee Pannu’s sports biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Gale-starrer ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Apart from these, R Madhavan's ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ are also in the race. Take a look at how these films performed at the box office on Tuesday:

    Hit: The First Case: Starring actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, the movie is a remake of a South film. Released in the theatres on Friday, ‘Hit’ had earned Rs 1.35 crores on an opening day. However, its collections on Tuesday dropped to Rs 83 lakhs, which does not seem to be a positive sign for the action-thriller film.

    Tuesday box office report Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love And Thunder drb

    ALSO READ: Shamshera Advance Booking: Here’s how much Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has already collected

    Shabaash Mithu: A biopic on the life of former Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ stars Taapsee Pannu in the titular role. The film garnered positive reviews, however, in terms of its collection at the box office, it has not been able to show much of its magic. On the first day, the film did a business of Rs 80 lakhs. At the same time, there has not been much improvement in the collection of the film on the fifth day.

    Tuesday box office report Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love And Thunder drb

    ALSO READ: Know how much Malaika Arora earns through Instagram? Her fees will blow your mind!

    Thor: Love and Thunder: Marvel Studio’s latest release starring actors Chris Hemsworth, Natalia Portman and Christian Bale, is one of the highest-grossing films these days. The film had a net collection of Rs 81.76 crore in the first week. Out of this, the Hindi version earned Rs 24.23 crore. Talking about the collection of the film on the 13th day, according to the initial figures, the film earned Rs 51 lakh in the Hindi version on Tuesday.

    Tuesday box office report Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love And Thunder drb

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Las Vegas wedding plans in advance drb

    Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans in advance?

    Chintaa Mani trailer Sudhanshu Rai film tryst with the future in this comedy thriller RBA

    Chintaa Mani trailer: Sudhanshu Rai’s film tryst with the future in this comedy thriller

    Good news for BTS' fans: The Korean band appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors RBA

    Good news for BTS' fans: The Korean band appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors

    Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when Karan Johar asked about her marriage; Akshay Kumar shocked RBA

    Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when Karan Johar asked about her marriage; Akshay Kumar shocked

    Fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for his fashion draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh drb

    Fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for his fashion; draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Las Vegas wedding plans in advance drb

    Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans in advance?

    Know how much Malaika Arora earns through Instagram Her fees will blow your mind drb

    Know how much Malaika Arora earns through Instagram? Her fees will blow your mind!

    Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Shamshera advance booking collection day 1 drb

    Shamshera Advance Booking: Here’s how much Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has already collected

    Leafy vegetables to Vitamin C, here's what you can eat during your periods RBA

    Leafy vegetables to Vitamin C, here's what you can eat during your periods

    Balanced diet to regular grooming: Check out the Monsoon guide for your pets RBA

    Balanced diet to regular grooming: Check out the Monsoon guide for your pets

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon