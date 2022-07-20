Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Hit The First Case' sees decline in earrings

While Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s film ‘Hit: The First Case’ saw a dip in collections, Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ continues to mint money at the box office even on its 13th day.

(Image: Official film posters)

With films once again being released in the theatres since the pandemic hit the world, the battle at the box office has only been getting interesting for filmmakers and actors alike. As new films continue to release in the theatres every week, the older ones fight hard to stay at the box office in order to mint money.

Presently, the box office is looking at a tough competition between three films in particular – Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Hit The First Case’, Taapsee Pannu’s sports biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Gale-starrer ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Apart from these, R Madhavan's ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ are also in the race. Take a look at how these films performed at the box office on Tuesday:

Hit: The First Case: Starring actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, the movie is a remake of a South film. Released in the theatres on Friday, ‘Hit’ had earned Rs 1.35 crores on an opening day. However, its collections on Tuesday dropped to Rs 83 lakhs, which does not seem to be a positive sign for the action-thriller film.

Shabaash Mithu: A biopic on the life of former Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ stars Taapsee Pannu in the titular role. The film garnered positive reviews, however, in terms of its collection at the box office, it has not been able to show much of its magic. On the first day, the film did a business of Rs 80 lakhs. At the same time, there has not been much improvement in the collection of the film on the fifth day.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Marvel Studio’s latest release starring actors Chris Hemsworth, Natalia Portman and Christian Bale, is one of the highest-grossing films these days. The film had a net collection of Rs 81.76 crore in the first week. Out of this, the Hindi version earned Rs 24.23 crore. Talking about the collection of the film on the 13th day, according to the initial figures, the film earned Rs 51 lakh in the Hindi version on Tuesday.