Salman Khan's film, Sikandar, directed by A R Murugadoss, has reportedly earned ₹184 crore globally, according to trade analyst Sacnilk. The film needs another ₹16 crore to reach the coveted ₹200 crore mark.

Reports suggest that Sikandar has collected ₹130 crore in India alone. However, the film's reception in theaters hasn't been overwhelmingly positive. Venghi Reviews described the film as having a dated script, leading to a tedious experience. Lets Cinema called it a lifeless, unengaging, and dull action drama.

Salman Khan's previous release, Tiger 3, an action film, performed well at the Indian box office. It reportedly earned a total of ₹454 crore globally, with ₹39.5 crore coming from India.

Despite releasing during the World Cup, Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, proved to be a success, becoming one of Salman Khan's all-time hits, as per reports.