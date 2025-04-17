synopsis

Salman Khan's Sikandar inches closer to a milestone at the box office

Salman Khan's film, Sikandar, directed by A R Murugadoss, has reportedly earned ₹184 crore globally, according to trade analyst Sacnilk. The film needs another ₹16 crore to reach the coveted ₹200 crore mark.

View post on Instagram
 

 

Related Articles

Sikander Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's movie becomes 18th 100 Crore movie in actor's career; Read
Sikander Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's movie becomes 18th 100 Crore movie in actor's career; Read
Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan
Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan

Reports suggest that Sikandar has collected ₹130 crore in India alone. However, the film's reception in theaters hasn't been overwhelmingly positive. Venghi Reviews described the film as having a dated script, leading to a tedious experience. Lets Cinema called it a lifeless, unengaging, and dull action drama.

Salman Khan's previous release, Tiger 3, an action film, performed well at the Indian box office. It reportedly earned a total of ₹454 crore globally, with ₹39.5 crore coming from India.

Despite releasing during the World Cup, Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, proved to be a success, becoming one of Salman Khan's all-time hits, as per reports.

For latest News whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News Whatsapp channel by clicking here.For breaking news and more whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News on YouTube by clicking here.