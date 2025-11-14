Ajay Devgn Comedy Films To Watch: De De Pyaar De 2 to Son of Sardaar; Check List
Ajay Devgan Comedy Films List: The sequel to Ajay Devgan's film 'De De Pyaar De' has been announced. Before you watch it, you should definitely enjoy some of his other comedy films
De De Pyaar De
The 2019 film 'De De Pyaar De' is a rom-com. It stars Ajay Devgan alongside Rakul Preet in the lead role. You can watch this movie on Jio Hotstar.
Ishq
Released in 1997, 'Ishq' is a mix of comedy and action. The film stars Ajay Devgan, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha
You'll be rolling with laughter watching the 1998 film 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha'. It stars Ajay Devgan and Kajol in lead roles. You can also watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.
All The Best
The 2009 film 'All The Best' is available on Amazon Prime Video. This movie is packed with a punch of comedy.
Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?
'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?' was released in 2010. You won't be able to stop laughing while watching this film. It stars Ajay Devgan and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.
Son of Sardaar
The action-comedy 'Son of Sardaar' was released in 2012. It's a total masala entertainer. You can watch this movie on Jio Hotstar.
Bol Bachchan
The movie 'Bol Bachchan' was released in 2012. This film has romance along with comedy. You can watch this movie on Jio Hotstar.