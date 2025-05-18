War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's fees REVEALED; Check here
WAR 2 Cast Fees: The film starring Hrithik Roshan is currently in the limelight. It is being reported that the teaser of the film will be revealed on May 20. Meanwhile, let's talk about the fees of the film's star cast
| Published : May 18 2025, 12:45 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : instagram
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2 is currently the talk of the town. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of this Yash Raj Films' spy universe movie. The film will be released in 2026.
28
Image Credit : instagram
New updates keep coming regarding the film War 2. Meanwhile, the fee details of the stars working in the film have come to light. Let's know who got how much fee…
38
Image Credit : instagram
Hrithik Roshan will once again be seen playing the role of Kabir in War 2. According to reports, Hrithik has received a fee of 48 crores for this film.
48
Image Credit : instagram
South film superstar Jr NTR is making his Bollywood debut with War 2. He has received 30 crores for working in this film.
58
Image Credit : instagram
Kiara Advani is in the lead role in War 2. Kiara has received a fee of 15 crores for doing the film.
68
Image Credit : instagram
Shabbir Ahluwalia will also be seen in War 2. Shabbir has received a fee of 30 to 35 lakh rupees for working in this movie.
78
Image Credit : instagram
Ayan Mukerji has directed War 2. He has received a fee of 32 crores for directing the film.
88
Image Credit : instagram
It is being told that John Abraham will be seen in a special role in War 2. However, it has not been disclosed how much fee he has received.
Top Stories