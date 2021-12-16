Want to live in Salman Khan's apartment? Check out rent, deposit of his Bandra flat

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's 14th-floor Shiv Asthan Heights flat located in Bandra is up for rent; check out the price and lease details

Bollywood star Salman Khan has paid rent to one of his properties in Bandra, Mumbai. As per a report, Salman has rented out the apartment he owns at Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai, at ₹95,000 a month. Currently, he has been residing in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra with his family. However, he has also invested in several other properties in Mumbai and around India, one of which the Bharat actor recently rented out.



According to reports, Salman has rented his flat for Rs 95,000 per month to Ayush Dua. The lease and license agreement was recorded on December 6 will have a duration of 33 months. According to Money Control, tenant Ayush had allegedly paid Salman Khan Rs 2.85 lakh to deposit for the apartment. The agreement also includes a 5-per cent-point escalation clause.



Salman Khan's apartment is on the 14th floor of Shiv Asthan Heights in Bandra West in Mumbai, and the property is a 758 sq ft flat. Salman reportedly rented an apartment at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra earlier this year, where he currently lives. According to the reports, Salman's house on the second floor, which is 139.40 square metres, has been rented for four years with a deposit of Rs 25 lakh.



Salman also renewed the lease agreement for his amazing duplex flat for 8.25 lakhs per month. According to reports, Salman extended his lease with the property owners Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

