Wamiqa Gabbi 'steps into dream' as she attends Milan Fashion Week 2025; Read on

Wamiqa Gabbi is set to make a striking appearance at Milan Fashion Week, one of the world’s most prestigious fashion events. Known for her bold and eclectic style, she is ready to embrace the global fashion stage, celebrating creativity, trends, and artistic expression on this grand platform

Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to make her mark at Milan Fashion Week, one of the biggest global platforms for fashion and creativity. Known for her bold and unconventional style, the actress will be immersing herself in the world of high fashion, embracing new trends and artistic expressions

Expressing her enthusiasm, Wamiqa shared that fashion has always been a representation of her personality, and attending Milan Fashion Week feels like a dream come true. She looks forward to experiencing the boundless creativity, diverse styles, and compelling stories that define the event

With her ability to seamlessly blend classic elegance with playful, experimental fashion choices, Wamiqa is expected to capture attention at the prestigious event, leaving a lasting impression on the global fashion scene

Latest Videos