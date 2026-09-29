Wamiqa Gabbi has come a long way from her early days in Mumbai. The actress once revealed that when she first moved to the city, she lived in a modest 1BHK apartment near Yari Road. Her father bought her a television, a mattress and a gas stove to help her settle in. She has recalled those days fondly, including how she bought her first bed with her own earnings.

Today, Wamiqa has built a more comfortable life in Mumbai, with her home reflecting a mix of contemporary style and personal warmth.

Publicly available reports describe Wamiqa’s Mumbai residence as having a modern yet welcoming aesthetic. The interiors are said to feature neutral shades, warm wooden elements and plenty of natural light.

Her home is also associated with a relaxed atmosphere rather than an overly formal celebrity look, making it feel more like a personal sanctuary than a showpiece.

Personal Touches Add Character

Family and memories appear to be an important part of Wamiqa’s life away from work. She has spoken openly about her close bond with her parents and the influence of her family while discussing her journey in the entertainment industry.

Reports on her home also mention family photographs and personal memorabilia as elements that add character to the interiors.