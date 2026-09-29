Céline Dion performed 'I'm Alive' at L’Oréal's Paris Fashion Week show, where she shared a hug with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This follows Dion's recent return to the stage after a hiatus due to her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

Céline Dion's Star Turn at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week 2026 kicked off on a high note as L’Oréal Paris’ “Express Your Worth” show unfolded against the stunning backdrop of the illuminated Eiffel Tower. From Jane Fonda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kendall Jenner, women from different generations, backgrounds and fields came together to walk the runway.

However, what made the star-studded showcase truly memorable was the appearance of iconic singer Céline Dion. Céline Dion performed her classic hit “I’m Alive” before being joined on stage by fellow L’Oréal ambassadors. In visuals that have surfaced online, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen sharing a warm hug with Céline before grooving to the singer’s performance, adding another memorable moment to the star-studded evening.

Sharing pictures of Celine from the show, L'Oréal Paris on Instagram wrote, "A voice that inspires. A strength that speaks volumes. Global icon @celinedion brings her iconic voice to Le Défilé 2026 with I’m Alive, celebrating a moment of empowerment, resilience and worth.@celinedion is wearing @schiaparelli and @boucheron jewelry. #LOrealParis #LeDefileLOrealParis #WalkYourWorth #WorthIt #ImAlive." View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis)

Overcoming Adversity: Dion's Return to the Stage

Recently, Céline Dion returned to the stage for her first full concert in more than six years. Her career had been put on hold first by the COVID-19 pandemic and later by her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, as per People.

During the milestone show, Dion broke down in tears moments after taking the stage, and she later addressed fans in an emotional moment about her “promise” to return to the stage for them. Dion took a beat seconds into her set opener, 1998’s “On Ne Change Pas,” after becoming visibly choked up. She appeared to wipe tears while pausing, and could also be seen putting a hand to her chest and putting her hands together, seemingly in a gesture to thank fans. (ANI)