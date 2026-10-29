Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana is gearing up for a massive global release across 50,000 screens in over 100 countries. Here’s everything to know about the film’s cast, release dates, international distribution and box office expectations

Namit Malhotra’s ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana is preparing for a major international release, with the makers planning to bring the Indian epic to audiences across more than 100 countries. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part cinematic project aims to combine the timeless story of Lord Rama with large-scale filmmaking and visual effects.

With a star-studded cast, international distribution plans and a reported opening-day box office target of Rs 200 crore worldwide, the film is building anticipation ahead of its theatrical debut.

Ramayana To Release Across 50,000 Screens In Over 100 Countries

The makers of Ramayana are reportedly planning a worldwide theatrical release spanning 50,000 screens across more than 100 countries. The extensive distribution strategy reflects the ambition to introduce one of India's most celebrated epics to a global audience on an unprecedented scale.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the project brings together Indian storytelling and large-scale visual effects.

Sony Pictures will oversee international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market. The film's global rollout is expected to help it reach viewers across multiple territories, extending its appeal beyond the domestic box office.

The scale of the release, combined with the popularity of its lead actors, has made Ramayana one of the most closely watched upcoming Indian film projects.

Ramayana Cast, Languages And Release Dates

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with releases scheduled across five Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. An IMAX release is also planned, giving audiences another way to experience the film's large-scale visuals on the big screen.

Ramayana First Reactions And Rs 200 Crore Opening-Day Expectations

Ramayana has already generated considerable discussion following a reported premiere in Los Angeles. Early audience reactions have reportedly praised the film's visual effects, grand presentation, music, action sequences and emotional moments.

One viewer described the experience as spectacular, highlighting Ranbir Kapoor's performance and Yash's screen presence as particular strengths. These early responses have added to the anticipation surrounding the film, although the wider audience reception will become clearer after its theatrical release.

The film is also reportedly expected to collect around Rs 200 crore worldwide on its opening day. If achieved, the figure would mark an enormous start for the Indian epic and underline the commercial expectations surrounding its international rollout.

However, the projected collection remains an estimate rather than a confirmed outcome. Actual box office performance will depend on audience turnout, ticket sales, market-wise distribution and word of mouth after release.

With its November 5, 2026, debut approaching, Ramayana is positioning itself as a major cinematic event, combining a familiar mythological story with an international theatrical strategy.