Image Credit : instagram

Virat Kohli blends cricket stardom with business success

At the heart of their financial empire is Virat Kohli's cricket career, which remains one of the most successful in the sport's history. Alongside his BCCI contract and IPL earnings, he commands top dollar from major brand endorsements, reportedly making ₹7 crore per endorsement. His keen sense of business also extends to investments, including co-ownership of the Indian Super League team FC Goa, positioning him as more than just a sportsman—he’s a full-fledged entrepreneur.