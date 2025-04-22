Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Combined Net Worth: A look at their wealth
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, 'Virushka,' continue to shine with their successful careers in cricket, Bollywood, and business, while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle and setting new standards in entrepreneurship.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, affectionately known as "Virushka," continue to dominate headlines not only for their inspiring love story but also for the empire they've built together. As they celebrate seven years of marriage, their journey is a powerful blend of personal charm and financial brilliance, with a combined net worth now soaring to an estimated ₹1,300 crore.
Virat Kohli blends cricket stardom with business success
At the heart of their financial empire is Virat Kohli's cricket career, which remains one of the most successful in the sport's history. Alongside his BCCI contract and IPL earnings, he commands top dollar from major brand endorsements, reportedly making ₹7 crore per endorsement. His keen sense of business also extends to investments, including co-ownership of the Indian Super League team FC Goa, positioning him as more than just a sportsman—he’s a full-fledged entrepreneur.
Anushka Sharma: Actress, Producer, and Fashion Entrepreneur
Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, has built an impressive career in Bollywood and beyond. With a personal net worth estimated at ₹255 crore, she balances acting, production, and fashion seamlessly. Her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, has been instrumental in launching bold new-age cinema. She also owns a fashion label that has steadily grown since 2017, reinforcing her reputation as a multifaceted businesswoman.
Virushka’s Lavish Properties
Together, the couple has invested in a lavish lifestyle. Their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Worli area is valued at ₹34 crore and includes luxurious features that reflect their refined tastes. In addition, they own an opulent ₹80 crore bungalow in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1, complete with a swimming pool, bar, and panoramic views—an oasis of comfort away from the public eye.
Their love for luxury doesn’t stop at homes. Virushka also boasts a jaw-dropping car collection, including high-end models like the Audi R8 LMX, BMW 7 Series, and Range Rover Vogue. These luxury vehicles aren’t just about status—they’re a testament to the couple’s passion for style, speed, and exclusivity.
What sets Virat and Anushka apart is not just their individual success but their shared vision. From strategic investments to brand-building and real estate, they have become a symbol of modern celebrity entrepreneurship in India. As their legacy grows, so does their influence—both on the pitch, on-screen, and in the business world.