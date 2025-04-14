Lifestyle

Anushka Sharma’s 7 skincare habits everyone should follow

Hydration is key

Anushka prioritizes drinking plenty of water to keep her skin hydrated and glowing.

Balanced Diet

Anushka Sharma believes in eating nutritious, home-cooked meals to nourish her skin from within.

Regular Exercise

Staying active boosts blood circulation, which contributes to Anushka's radiant complexion.

Natural Remedies

Anushka Sharma uses clay masks and organic products to maintain her skin’s health and prevent acne.

Sun Protection

Anushka Sharma never skips sunscreen to shield her skin from harmful UV rays.

Consistent Skincare Routine

Her routine includes cleansing, moisturizing, and using cruelty-free products.

Stress Management

Yoga and meditation help her maintain a calm mind, which reflects on her skin.

