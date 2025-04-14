Anushka Sharma’s 7 skincare habits everyone should follow

Lifestyle
Anushka prioritizes drinking plenty of water to keep her skin hydrated and glowing.
Anushka Sharma believes in eating nutritious, home-cooked meals to nourish her skin from within.
Staying active boosts blood circulation, which contributes to Anushka's radiant complexion.
Anushka Sharma uses clay masks and organic products to maintain her skin’s health and prevent acne.
Anushka Sharma never skips sunscreen to shield her skin from harmful UV rays.
Her routine includes cleansing, moisturizing, and using cruelty-free products.
Yoga and meditation help her maintain a calm mind, which reflects on her skin.
Look Royal in Plain Cotton Saree Without Print, Beat Summer in 400
Trendy Indian Hairstyles Inspired by Urvashi Rautela
Rakul Preet Singh Saree Styles and Designs for Festive Occasions
Best Sneakers in the Market 2025: Prices and Features