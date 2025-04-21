- Home
- Entertainment
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's playful dance on Dubai set melts hearts online - BTS video goes viral
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's playful dance on Dubai set melts hearts online - BTS video goes viral
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's lovable dance performance during a Dubai announcement shoot goes viral, showcasing their fun chemistry and charming admirers with a rare behind-the-scenes moment together.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, known for their down-to-earth charm and strong partnership, have once again caught the internet’s attention. This time, for a fun and spontaneous moment on a film set. A BTS video of the celebrity couple performing their dance together during an ad shoot in Dubai has gone viral, leaving fans in awe and gushing over their chemistry and carefree vibe.
In the now-trending clip, Virat can be seen walking up to Anushka as she grooves with background dancers. Without missing a beat, he joins her in the routine, matching steps and laughter in perfect sync. Both were dressed in casual, comfortable outfits, adding to the relaxed and joyful mood of the shoot, which took place at a picturesque poolside location. Bystanders at the hotel-turned-shoot venue were seen capturing the adorable moment on their phones.
Virat Kohli & @AnushkaSharma Dancing On Set During Shoot in Dubai.🫶🤌
.
.
.#Virushka #Shoot #Dubai @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/wAe4ugW4gZ
— virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) April 19, 2025
What fans love the most is seeing their favourite couple's effortless connection — a balance of fun, mutual admiration, and respect for each other. Whether it’s cheering each other on at public events or celebrating private milestones, the duo consistently offers wholesome moments for their followers.
Earlier this year, a heartwarming moment between the two during the Champions Trophy celebration also went viral. After India’s big win, Virat ran into the stands to hug Anushka, and even broke into a little celebratory dance, sparking a social media frenzy.
Married since December 2017, the couple has built a life together that admirers see as both aspirational and relatable. With the arrival of their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and son Akaay in February 2024, their family has grown, though they’ve made it a point to protect their children’s privacy.
As always, Virat and Anushka continue to win hearts not only with their individual achievements but also through their sweet, candid moments as a couple.