Many Bollywood celebrities keep their children away from the public eye, even after becoming parents multiple times. Some, like one couple, have hidden their daughter’s face for a decade. Let’s explore these private star families.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter, Vamika Kohli, turned five on Sunday, January 11. The couple continues to keep their children’s faces private, including their son Akaay, maintaining a focus on family privacy and away from the spotlight.
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s daughter, Lara, is one-and-a-half years old. Despite fans’ curiosity and repeated requests, the couple has chosen to keep Lara’s face private, continuing to protect their daughter’s privacy from the public eye.
Aditya Chopra-Rani Mukerji
Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s daughter, Adira Chopra, has turned 10. The couple has maintained strict privacy, keeping Adira away from the public eye and has not revealed her face on social media even after a decade.
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently welcomed a daughter named Sarayah Malhotra. While the couple shared her name with fans, they have not revealed her face, keeping their newborn’s privacy intact amid growing curiosity from admirers.
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja are expecting their second child. However, they have not yet revealed the face of their son, Vayu. Sonam often shares his photos but never shows his face.
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal recently became parents to a son. The couple revealed a few days ago that they have named their son Vihaan. However, his face has not been revealed yet.
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia are parents to two kids, Mehr and Guriq. The couple has not shown their children's faces yet. Neha shares their photos but hides their faces.
