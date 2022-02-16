  • Facebook
    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur to have a traditional marriage on this date

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:01 PM IST
    After a registered marriage, actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur will have a traditional wedding this week. Continue reading to know the date.

    Image: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur/Instagram

    Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married recently in an intimate setup, reportedly. On the day of love, i.e. Valentine’s Day, Vikrant and Sheetal had a registered marriage. Their court marriage was held at their residence on Monday in presence of their family members and close ones.

    Image: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur/Instagram

    Now, there are reports that Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur will tie the knot in a traditional ceremony that is slated to be held this week. According to a report, Vikrant and Sheetal will get married Friday, February 18.

    Image: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur/Instagram

    The report quoted a source saying that Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s traditional wedding ceremony will be held at Vikrant’s village. “It will be an intimate gathering with the couple's close ones in attendance. They will make the news official soon after their marriage on Friday,” the report quoted a source.

    Image: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur/Instagram

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have been in a relationship for the last few years now. The couple had a Roka ceremony which was held in the year 2019. Information about their Roka was confirmed by Vikrant Massey in an old interview, but he refused to give out any other details about his wedding.

    Image: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur/Instagram

    Back then, Vikrant had said that they had a very private function. He further said that he would speak of his marriage, and everything related to it at a time when he considers it right.

    Image: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur/Instagram

    The two actors have worked together in the first season of the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’. They often share their adorable pictures together on their respective social media accounts. Vikrant lovingly calls Sheetal ‘Nanu’. He had put up a picture on Sheetal’s birthday, captioning it as, “Happiest Birthday Nanu! Thank you for being the joy of our lives.”

