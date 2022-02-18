  • Facebook
    Watch Vikrant Massey dancing with his ‘desi girl’ Sheetal Thakur at their Haldi ceremony

    A video of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur show them dancing together during the Haldi ceremony.

    Watch Vikrant Massey dancing with his desi girl Sheetal Thakur at their Haldi ceremony
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
    Image: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur/Instagram

    The pre-wedding festivities for Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are underway as the two are all set to tie the know today on Friday, February 18. Vikrant and Sheetal are reportedly getting married at the former’s village.

    On Friday, a video from Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s Haldi ceremony started doing rounds n social media. in the video, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen dancing together on the song Priyanka Chopra’s super-hit song ‘desi girl’. The small clipping is after Vikrant and Sheetal were applied Haldi, given that Haldi was visible on their faces.

    The hazy video shot by one of the attendees at the function shows Sheetal dressed in a Haldi-coloured yellow co-ord lehenga choli and dupatta. On the other hand, Vikrant is seen wearing a white pyjama and a vest with sleeves – it looks as if his kurta was torn by his friends since many do have a ritual of tearing the groom-to-be’s kurta during the Haldi ceremony.

    ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur to have a traditional marriage on this date

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have not put out an official word regarding their wedding yet. However, one of the media reports quoted a source close to the couple saying that they will be making it official only after their wedding, which is being attended by family and close friends.

    It was in the year 2019 when Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur had their Roka ceremony. And now, after more than two years of their courtship period, they will get married to each other on Friday.

    ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins

    Meanwhile, this is the second celebrity wedding in the month of February, and the third in less than 30 days. Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar in late January while Karishma Tanna married her boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 5. Another celebrity wedding that has been grabbing eyeballs is of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The couple held their Haldi ceremony on Thursday in Mumbai and will be getting married at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse.

