Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram: Here's how Rajinikath reacted after watching Kamal Haasan's film

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and it is the second instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which began with the Karthi-starrer Kaithi in 2019.

    The film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, was a commercial and critical smash hit. On its second day, the film is said to have reached the Rs 100 crore mark globally. Because fan feedback has been extraordinarily favourable, it is expected to earn far more in the coming days.
     

    Another legend of Tamil cinema, according to reports, has appreciated the film. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's friend and professional competitor for more than four decades, just saw Vikram and praised it. Soon after the viewing, he allegedly called Kamal Haasan and told him that the picture was "amazing."
     

    Rajinikanth praised Lokesh Kanagaraj and the rest of the crew for making a fantastic film. Fans and cinephiles were blown away by the superstar's gesture, which fueled rumours that Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will collaborate on a project.
     

    Before the film's release, Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Mahendran. Kamal and Rajinikanth were initially expected to act in a film together in 2020, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, because of the epidemic, the project was placed on hold.
     

    Approximately 16 films starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan include Apoorva Raagangal, Aval Appadithan, 16 Vayathinile, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thillu Mullu, and Ninaithale Inikkum. They last acted together in Geraftaar, a 1985 Hindi film in which they co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan.
     

    Kamal revealed in a recent interview that they had considered acting in the same film but decided against it since their views on filmmaking and film selections differ. Also Read: Box Office Report: Vikram, Major continue to soar while Samrat Prithviraj trails behind

    Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and it is the second instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which began with the Karthi-starrer Kaithi in 2019.

