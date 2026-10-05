Sunday usually brings good collections for any movie. Sigma saw no such jump though. The film collected the exact same amount on Sunday as it did on Saturday. It earned Rs 1.70 crore across India on Sunday. The movie made a total net of Rs 5.35 crore and a gross of Rs 6.10 crore in three days. Overseas audiences completely ignored the film. It collected Rs 2.18 crore in the Telugu states and Rs 3.15 crore in Tamil Nadu. The film also made Rs 47 lakhs in Karnataka, Rs 24 lakhs in Kerala, and Rs 6 lakhs in North India. Telugu and Tamil markets showed similar collection trends.