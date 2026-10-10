Keegan Allen, known for 'Pretty Little Liars', claimed he was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in West Hollywood. The actor shared a video of himself covered in blood, saying two men threatened his life and stole his watch.

Keegan Allen Robbed at Gunpoint

Actor Keegan Allen, known for playing Toby Cavanaugh in the popular series ‘Pretty Little Liars’, has claimed that he was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in West Hollywood on Thursday night, Variety reported. The actor shared a video on Instagram showing himself covered in blood and spoke about the alleged attack.

As per Allen, two men attacked him and took his watch while threatening to kill him. Sharing his experience on social media, the actor said he feared for his life during the incident. “West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch,” he wrote.

Actor Urges Authorities to Find Attackers

The actor also called on authorities to identify those responsible for the alleged robbery. Referring to the security cameras in the area, Allen said he hoped the footage would help track down the men. “Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless,” he added.

Details of the Attack

In the video, Allen described how the incident took place outside Laurel Supply, an upscale grocery store in West Hollywood. He said the men hit him on the head before threatening him with a gun and a knife. “These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off,” he said. The video also included what appeared to be security footage of the alleged attack. The footage showed two men near Allen as he loaded items into his truck in the store’s parking lot. One of them appeared to hit the actor on the head several times with a gun.

Who is Keegan Allen?

Allen has been part of several television shows over the years. He played Toby Cavanaugh in ‘Pretty Little Liars’ from 2010 to 2017 and later appeared as Liam Walker in ‘Walker’ from 2021 to 2024. He also appeared in the ABC police drama ‘The Rookie’ earlier this year.

The actor has said he will share more details about the incident soon. (ANI)