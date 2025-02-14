Vijay Deverakonda's sweet nickname for Rashmika Mandanna goes viral– Here's what he calls her

Rumors about something special between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been circulating for a while. Now, Vijay's cute nickname for Rashmika has gone viral. What does the Rowdy hero call the National Crush?

Vijay Deverakonda is looking for a solid hit. His image has taken a hit due to consecutive flops. He hasn't had a solid hit since Geetha Govindam. He's tried various genres and roles, but hasn't found the right story and director. Some also criticize his acting as monotonous.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay is working on a different character in Gautam Tinnanuri's direction. The teaser for this film, titled 'King Dom', was recently released. Jr NTR provided the voiceover. The teaser looks different from typical Tollywood films, with a Hollywood touch.

Rumors of a relationship between Vijay and Rashmika have persisted, with indirect sightings fueling speculation. Neither has denied the rumors, leading fans to believe there's something there. Fans often greet Rashmika as 'vadina' (sister-in-law).

Rashmika wished Vijay on social media for the 'King Dom' teaser release. He replied, addressing her as 'Rishi'. Fans concluded this is his nickname for her.

The nickname 'Rishi' is trending. It's unclear if it's Vijay's pet name or a family nickname. Rashmika is busy with Bollywood projects after the recent blockbuster hit 'Pushpa 2'.

Latest Videos