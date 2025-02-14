Vijay Deverakonda's sweet nickname for Rashmika Mandanna goes viral– Here's what he calls her

Rumors about something special between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been circulating for a while. Now, Vijay's cute nickname for Rashmika has gone viral. What does the Rowdy hero call the National Crush?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Vijay Deverakonda is looking for a solid hit. His image has taken a hit due to consecutive flops. He hasn't had a solid hit since Geetha Govindam. He's tried various genres and roles, but hasn't found the right story and director. Some also criticize his acting as monotonous. 

budget 2025
article_image2

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay is working on a different character in Gautam Tinnanuri's direction. The teaser for this film, titled 'King Dom', was recently released. Jr NTR provided the voiceover. The teaser looks different from typical Tollywood films, with a Hollywood touch. 

article_image3

Rumors of a relationship between Vijay and Rashmika have persisted, with indirect sightings fueling speculation. Neither has denied the rumors, leading fans to believe there's something there. Fans often greet Rashmika as 'vadina' (sister-in-law). 

article_image4

Rashmika wished Vijay on social media for the 'King Dom' teaser release. He replied, addressing her as 'Rishi'. Fans concluded this is his nickname for her. 

article_image5

The nickname 'Rishi' is trending. It's unclear if it's Vijay's pet name or a family nickname. Rashmika is busy with Bollywood projects after the recent blockbuster hit 'Pushpa 2'.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case shk

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case

Singles on Valentine's Day: Bollywood Movies That Celebrate the Beauty of Being Single

Singles on Valentine's Day: Bollywood Movies That Celebrate the Beauty of Being Single

Indias Got Latent row: Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram; screenshot goes viral HRD

India's Got Latent row: Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram; screenshot goes viral

WWE Royal Rumble: Three winners of the main event WWE instantly regretted

WWE Royal Rumble: Three winners of the main event WWE instantly regretted

"Not good for cinema": Antony Perumbavoor slams Suresh Kumar's comments on Empuraan, Malayalam film industry dmn

"Not good for cinema": Antony Perumbavoor slams Suresh Kumar's comments on Empuraan, Malayalam film industry

Recent Stories

Top 5 Reasons to Take a Personal Loan & How to Make the Most of It

Top 5 Reasons to Take a Personal Loan & How to Make the Most of It

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case shk

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case

Laila Twitter REVIEW: Here's how fans react to Vishvak Sen's film; Check HERE ATG

'Laila' Twitter REVIEW: Here's how fans react to Vishvak Sen's film; Check HERE

SHOCKING Mukesh Ambani offers THESE products for just Rs 11 gcw

SHOCKING! Mukesh Ambani offers THESE products for just Rs 11

Modi-Trump meet: Stryker, Javelin to be co-produced in India; procurement of 6 additional P-8I this year anr

Modi-Trump meet: Stryker, Javelin to be co-produced in India; procurement of 6 additional P-8I this year

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon