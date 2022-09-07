Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Urfi Javed yelled at media, and warned them; here's what she said at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 event

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 9:22 AM IST

    Urfi Javed shouted at the photographers and threatened to stop letting them take pictures of her if any of them made derogatory remarks about her clothes.

    Photo: Varinder Chawla

    The paparazzi's favourite, Urfi Javed, retaliated against them for making a sarcastic remark about her daring dress. Tuesday at the album premiere, Urfi shouted at the photographers, telling them she wasn't there to hear their snide remarks. 
     

    Photo: Varinder Chawla

    "Tumhe agar kapdo pe comment karna hai na to apni girlfriend aur apni maa-behen ke ghar pe jake karo. Mere kapdo pe koi comment nahi karega aaj ke baad," (Guys, I'm not come for this. Please, if you can remark, would you mind mentioning your girlfriend or your mother-in-law? ) she warned. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo: Varinder Chawla

    She showed them the proof that someone from them had said at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 event, "Aaj dhang ke kapde pehenke aayi hai."
     

    Photo: Varinder Chawla

    And this remark infuriated Urfi, causing her to lose her composure and declare, At the event Urfi Javed was spotted wearing an olive green backless dress.

    Photo: Varinder Chawla

    She also told the media, “guys, I am not coming for this. Please, tumhe agar kapdo par comment karna hain aa toh apni girlfriend aur apni maa bhen ke ghar pe jaake kro. Mere kapdo par koi comment nahi karega aaj ke baad.
     

    Photo: Varinder Chawla

    One more comment from anyone, then I will…me Aaj ke baad…I will not. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back”. Also Read: Brahmastra movie review: Real or Fake? Social media has mixed feeling; Read this

    Photo: Varinder Chawla

    She took out her phone further and tried to identify the voice but couldn’t. Also Read: HOT PICTURES: Urfi Javed wears revealing black dress; flaunts cleavage as fans call her 'sexy'

