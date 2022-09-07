Video: Urfi Javed yelled at media, and warned them; here's what she said at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 event

Urfi Javed shouted at the photographers and threatened to stop letting them take pictures of her if any of them made derogatory remarks about her clothes.

The paparazzi's favourite, Urfi Javed, retaliated against them for making a sarcastic remark about her daring dress. Tuesday at the album premiere, Urfi shouted at the photographers, telling them she wasn't there to hear their snide remarks.



"Tumhe agar kapdo pe comment karna hai na to apni girlfriend aur apni maa-behen ke ghar pe jake karo. Mere kapdo pe koi comment nahi karega aaj ke baad," (Guys, I'm not come for this. Please, if you can remark, would you mind mentioning your girlfriend or your mother-in-law? ) she warned. (WATCH VIDEO)

She showed them the proof that someone from them had said at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 event, "Aaj dhang ke kapde pehenke aayi hai."



And this remark infuriated Urfi, causing her to lose her composure and declare, At the event Urfi Javed was spotted wearing an olive green backless dress.

One more comment from anyone, then I will…me Aaj ke baad…I will not. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back”. Also Read: Brahmastra movie review: Real or Fake? Social media has mixed feeling; Read this

