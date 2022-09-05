Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOT PICTURES: Urfi Javed wears revealing black dress; flaunts cleavage as fans call her 'sexy'

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 8:03 PM IST

    Actor Urfi Javed, who is often trolled for her style, shared her latest pictures in a sizzling hot black dress. Unlike her most outfits that serve as fodder to trolls, Urfi’s black dress has been gaining thumbs up from the netizens, with many calling her ‘sexy’.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Actor Urfi Javed has impressed social media users with her latest pictures. She shared a slew of photographs wearing a stunning LBD (Little Black Dress) that made her look hot in the pretty dress. Urfi, who always remains in the headlines because of her different take on fashion, is garnering praises for her black dress. Recently, Urfi was seen at the grand launch event of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10; the pictures that Urfi shared on her Instagram handle are from the same party wherein she had worn not one but two outfits for the night.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    When Urfi Javed arrived for the event, she wore an embellished blue cutout dress. Later, for the after-party, she slipped into a bold black dress that fitted her body perfectly, showing off her curves.

    ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria shares cleavage revealing SEXY photos in bralette

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    The black outfit that Urfi Javed wore was a revealing one. She put ample of her cleavage on display in the strappy dress. The actor opted for a retro look as her hairstyle reflected on one.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor amps up the hotness factor in crop tank top, denim shorts

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    “No one can take my freedom away ! Yayyy” wrote Urfi Javed in the caption. She loaded her eyes with thick coats of eyelashes and eyebrows mascara and went for the dramatic cat-eye liner. The lips, however, were kept subtle in a pretty shade of pink.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Since the time Urfi Javed shared these pictures online, fans have not been able to keep themselves from appreciating her look. Many were also taken by surprise by the actor’s look. “Charming look uorfi❤️,” wrote one user while another one called her ”Sexy” in the comments section.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brahmastra 18 torrent sites barred from streaming, downloading Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer drb

    Brahmastra: 18 torrent sites barred from streaming, downloading Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer

    Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood Here is what the designer claims drb

    Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood? Here's what the designer claims

    WWE What is next for Roman Reigns after successful title defence at Clash at the Castle 2022?-ayh

    WWE: What's next for Roman Reigns after successful title defence at Clash at the Castle 2022?

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga

    Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi receives 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Venice Film Festival RBA

    Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi receives 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Venice Film Festival

    Recent Stories

    Centre to rename India's historic Rajpath Road as Kartavya Path AJR

    Centre to rename India's historic Rajpath Road as Kartavya Path: All you need to know

    Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva, Amit Shah tells BJP MLAs in Mumbai - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva, Amit Shah tells BJP MLAs in Mumbai

    PM Modi's big announcement on Teachers Day Upgrade or 14,000 PM SHRI schools drb

    PM Modi's big announcement on Teachers Day: Upgrade or 14,000 PM-SHRI schools

    CBI rejects Manish Sisodia's claim over officer killed self under pressure AJR

    CBI rejects Manish Sisodia's claim over officer killed self under pressure

    Two killed in flash floods at Kerala' Mankayam waterfalls; red alert in 4 districts on Sep 6 - adt

    Two killed in flash floods at Kerala' Mankayam waterfalls; red alert in 4 districts on Sep 6

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon