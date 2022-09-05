HOT PICTURES: Urfi Javed wears revealing black dress; flaunts cleavage as fans call her 'sexy'

Actor Urfi Javed, who is often trolled for her style, shared her latest pictures in a sizzling hot black dress. Unlike her most outfits that serve as fodder to trolls, Urfi’s black dress has been gaining thumbs up from the netizens, with many calling her ‘sexy’.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Actor Urfi Javed has impressed social media users with her latest pictures. She shared a slew of photographs wearing a stunning LBD (Little Black Dress) that made her look hot in the pretty dress. Urfi, who always remains in the headlines because of her different take on fashion, is garnering praises for her black dress. Recently, Urfi was seen at the grand launch event of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10; the pictures that Urfi shared on her Instagram handle are from the same party wherein she had worn not one but two outfits for the night.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

When Urfi Javed arrived for the event, she wore an embellished blue cutout dress. Later, for the after-party, she slipped into a bold black dress that fitted her body perfectly, showing off her curves. ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria shares cleavage revealing SEXY photos in bralette

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

The black outfit that Urfi Javed wore was a revealing one. She put ample of her cleavage on display in the strappy dress. The actor opted for a retro look as her hairstyle reflected on one. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor amps up the hotness factor in crop tank top, denim shorts

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

“No one can take my freedom away ! Yayyy” wrote Urfi Javed in the caption. She loaded her eyes with thick coats of eyelashes and eyebrows mascara and went for the dramatic cat-eye liner. The lips, however, were kept subtle in a pretty shade of pink.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram