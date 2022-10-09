SEXY Bhojpuri Video: Monalisa's BOLD moves in SEXY backless red blouse will make you crazy-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s bold moves with her real husband Vikrant in the song 'Kavan Jaadu Kailu' from the film Prem Leela is going viral on social media-take a look

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

One of the boldest and most attractive actresses in Bhojpuri's film is Monalisa. Monalisa routinely creates risk-taking images and dancing videos that become viral on social media.

Over 3 million Instagram users follow the actress. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

The actress has furthermore made an appearance on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss." The "Bigg Boss" viewers showed Monalisa a lot of support. The audience liked his risk-taking approach.

On YouTube, the song has 5.1k likes and 1,712,883 views so far. The music video for the song showcases Monalisa dancing sexily.

The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. There are several fan comments on this video.

Social media is something Monalisa enjoys. She communicates with her followers on social media frequently. Her captivating performances keep grabbing the attention of her audience.

Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. To keep her admirers informed, she shared several posts and reels.

