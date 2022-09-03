Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by Delhi’s EOW

Delhi police’s Economic Offences Wing questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Friday regarding the ongoing investigation in the money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. This comes in days after actor Jacqueline Fernandez was made an accused in the Rs 200 crore case by the Enforcement Directorate.

The probe agency grilled the actor over several questions including the gifts she received from the conman, and people she met or spoke to. Per the reports, the EOW asked her more than 50 questions while the actor cooperated with the agency during the grilling.

Nora Fatehi also reportedly told the investigating agency that she had no connection with fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez, adding that they were talking to Sukesh Chandrasekhar separately.

According to reports, Nora Fatehi also informed the Economic Offences Wing that Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s wife had contacted her regarding a charity event function and would often call her for that. Nora, who said the couple gifted her a BMW, claimed that she was not aware of the conman’s criminal background. Furthermore, Nora reportedly said that Chandrasekhar had very few conversations with her directly and would speak with her manager.

The actor’s statements with regard to the money laundering case were recorded by the investigating agencies in September and October 2021, under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. In her statement, Nora Fatehi also said that she was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s wife, Leena Paulose.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez has moved the Appellate Authority of PMLA with a plea. The actor, through her petition, said that she was surprised to find out that other celebrities who received gifts from the conman were made a witness, including Nora Fatehi, whereas she was made an accused in the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate, in its supplementary chargesheet, said, "The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the accused, Jacqueline Fernandez, is knowingly directly and indirectly involved in the process and activity connected with the proceeds of crime and acquired, possessed and used part proceeds of crime by way of receiving valuable gifts and huge amounts for herself and her family members in India and abroad and thereby committed an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002."