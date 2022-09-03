Alia Bhatt takes maternity fashion a notch up with ‘baby onboard’ sign in pink

Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous pink gharara for the promotions of Brahmastra in Hyderabad, an event that she attended with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, on Friday. Her outfit came with a twist as she flashed ‘Baby onboard’ sign at the back of her suit set.

Since the first time Alia Bhatt flaunted her baby bump, the actor had made it clear that she is not going to go low on her maternity fashion. In fact, with each of her public appearances during her pregnancy, Alia has only been enhancing her fashion game, like none other. With the variety of outfits that Alia has worn recently, she has only been impressing the fashion police each time.

Continuing with her feat of impressive maternity fashion, Alia Bhatt raised the bar by a notch up when she dressed for the promotional event of her upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ that was held in Hyderabad on Friday.

Alia Bhatt attended Brahmastra’s promotional event wearing a pink gharara set with golden work on it. But, it was no usual gharara that Alia wore for a function. She took everyone by a pleasant surprise when she twirled in the gorgeous pink suit, flaunting the ‘baby onboard’ sign that was embellished in golden at the back of her kurta.

The stunning gharara set that Alia Bhatt wore is from the shelves of ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The pink ensemble is from the fashion designer duo’s ‘Love collection’. It is undoubtedly the cutest maternity fashion thing ever!

Check out some of the pictures here:

Alia Bhatt, along with actor-hubby Ranbir Kapoor, was in Hyderabad on Friday. The couple was there for their upcoming film’s promotions and were joined by filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar, and actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

On the occasion, Alia Bhatt, who is not only an ace actor but also a blessed singer, was asked to sing a few lines from her upcoming film’s popular song ‘Kesariya’. Alia took everyone by surprise when she sang the Telugu version of it, and later added a line of the Hindi version. While singing the original song, she also pointed toward Ranbir Kapoor, making him blush.

Similarly, Ranbir Kapoor also took everyone by surprise when he flaunted his Telugu speaking skills. Addressing to his fans, he said in Telugu, “Telugu audience will always encourage good movies. Brahmastra is one of those good movies for me and my team. Also, Brahmastra is the biggest film of all our careers. I am thankful to the Telugu audience for their support to date. I will speak in better Telugu when I come back here again to talk to you about Brahmastra Part 2. Heartfelt thanks to you all.”

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is all set for a theatrical release next week, on September 9. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.