Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava has taken the global box office by storm, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. With powerful performances, grand visuals, and a gripping story rooted in Indian history, the film has struck gold both in India and internationally.

Overseas Market Dominated

Chhaava has raked in an impressive $6.4 million from 572 locations in North America alone. The U.S. contributed over $4 million (USD 40,50,137), while Canada added CAD$23,63,271 to the tally. These numbers solidify Chhaava's dominance overseas, proving Vicky Kaushal's growing global appeal.

On the Brink of ₹600 Crore in India

The film has earned a staggering ₹599 crore net in India and is just a step away from entering the elite ₹600 crore club. It has already surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which collected ₹582.31 crore, setting a new benchmark for post-pandemic box office success.

50 Days and Still Going Strong

Having completed over 50 days in theatres, Chhaava continues to pull in audiences, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and repeat viewings. The film's emotional depth, paired with fantastic action moments, make it a must-see.

A Win for Historical Cinema

The film Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, tells the narrative of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film successfully blends historical authenticity with cinematic drama, a feat few historical films have achieved.

With its domestic and international success, Chhaava isn’t just a box office hit; it’s a cultural phenomenon. As it nears even bigger milestones, it has firmly etched itself into the legacy of Indian cinema.