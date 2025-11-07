Image Credit : instagram

Since their wedding, Vicky and Katrina have continued to inspire with their grounded, affectionate partnership. From promoting each other’s work to speaking with deep admiration in interviews, their love has only grown stronger. Vicky often calls marriage to Katrina “the best thing that’s ever happened” to him, while she praises his patience and warmth. And now, as they welcome their baby boy into the world on November 7, 2025, their fairytale has found its sweetest chapter yet—a family born of love, laughter, and destiny.