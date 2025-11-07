- Home
Bollywood’s beloved duo, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have taken their fairytale romance to the next chapter. On November 7, 2025, the couple welcomed their first child—a baby boy—crowning a love story that feels truly cinematic
A Love Story Written in Whispers
In a world where celebrity romances often make headlines before they even begin, Vicky and Katrina’s relationship blossomed quietly. Their story began in 2019 at the Screen Awards—professional on stage, magical backstage. Later, a light-hearted moment on Koffee With Karan—when Katrina said she’d like to work with Vicky, and he theatrically fainted—became the playful spark that fans still remember fondly.
When the Universe Played Cupid
After watching the Manmarziyaan promo, Katrina began seeing Vicky in a new light. Their paths started crossing more often—at parties, industry gatherings, and mutual circles. Away from the paparazzi’s flashbulbs, they nurtured their bond in private. Clues of their growing affection appeared subtly on social media—coordinated outfits, similar vacation backdrops—but they chose to stay silent, valuing their privacy over publicity.
The Fairytale Wedding That Stole Hearts
In December 2021, the couple finally confirmed what fans had long suspected. Their royal wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan was a breathtaking blend of tradition, elegance, and pure emotion. Katrina dazzled in a red lehenga, while Vicky looked regal in a cream sherwani. Without media fanfare, they shared their first wedding photos online—images that broke the internet and sealed their place as Bollywood’s golden couple.
From Soulmates to Proud Parents
Since their wedding, Vicky and Katrina have continued to inspire with their grounded, affectionate partnership. From promoting each other’s work to speaking with deep admiration in interviews, their love has only grown stronger. Vicky often calls marriage to Katrina “the best thing that’s ever happened” to him, while she praises his patience and warmth. And now, as they welcome their baby boy into the world on November 7, 2025, their fairytale has found its sweetest chapter yet—a family born of love, laughter, and destiny.