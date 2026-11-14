Actor Ko Kyung-pyo is under police investigation after a drunk driving crash in Seoul. His agency has issued an apology, and the star faces a license cancellation after his blood alcohol levels exceeded the legal limit during the early morning incident.

Actor Ko Kyung-pyo Faces License Cancellation After Drunk Driving Crash

Seoul [South Korea], November 14 (ANI): South Korean actor Ko Kyung-pyo, best known for his role in the popular television drama ‘Reply 1988’, was caught driving allegedly under the influence of alcohol after his car crashed into a cleaning truck in Seoul early Saturday, according to police, Yonhap News Agency said.

The 36-year-old actor was driving in the Mapo district of western Seoul when the accident took place at around 3:30 am. According to the police, officers who reached the spot found Ko behind the wheel. His blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, high enough to result in the cancellation of his driving licence.

Following the incident, the actor’s agency, CL&Company, issued an apology and said that Ko accepts responsibility for his actions. The agency also acknowledged his mistake, as per Yonhap News Agency. Police are now investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

Ko Kyung-pyo made his acting debut in the television series ‘Jungle Fish 2’ in 2010. He later gained popularity through several Korean dramas, including ‘Reply 1988’, ‘Jealousy Incarnate’, ‘Chicago Typewriter’, ‘Private Lives’ and ‘Love in Contract’. He has also appeared in the Netflix series ‘D.P.’ and the Disney+ series ‘Connect’. (ANI)