Singer-composer Vishal Mishra has pledged to assist devotees traveling home for Chhath Puja starting next year. The initiative aims to alleviate the hardships faced by travelers during this important festival dedicated to the Sun God.

Vishal Mishra Pledges Support for Chhath Puja Devotees

Singer-composer Vishal Mishra has pledged to help the devotees to reach home on the occassion of Chhath Puja next year. The 'Kaise Hua' singer took to Instagram to share a note expressing concern over the hardships faced by devotees while travelling back to their hometowns for Chhath Puja. "Every year, millions of devotees face significant hardships while trying to return home for the great festival of Chhath. Starting next year, my associates and I have resolved to do everything in our power to help as many people as possible reach home for Chhath," wrote Vishal Mishra. He added, "Our sole endeavour is to ensure that no one has to remain away from their family during this auspicious festival. Jai Chhathi Maiya!"

The four-day Chhath Puja began on November 13 with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on Saturday. On the third day, November 15, devotees will gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun. The festival will conclude on November 16 with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. During Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset and break it after offering prayers and traditional prasad, generally comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. They subsequently undertake a rigorous fast of approximately 36 hours without food or water. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja is marked by rituals emphasising purity, discipline, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.