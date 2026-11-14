Veteran Telugu actor, producer, and director Giri Babu has passed away in Hyderabad at age 80. The industry mourns the loss, with tributes pouring in from stars like Chiranjeevi and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his impactful legacy.

Veteran Telugu Actor Giri Babu Passes Away at Age 80

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu, who was known for his work in films as an actor, producer and director, passed away on Saturday at the age of 80. His death has left the Telugu film industry mourning.

Chiranjeevi in a post on X, remembered the late actor and spoke about his contribution to Telugu cinema. Calling his death shocking news, the actor said Giri Babu’s work across several films would be remembered for years. “The news that the renowned actor Giribabu is no more has left me shocked. Through his distinctive acting and unique style, Giribabu’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer, and director across a wide range of films will be remembered forever," he wrote.

Chiranjeevi also spoke about the loss to the film industry and extended his condolences to Giri Babu’s family and fans. “His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Praying to God to grant peace to his sacred soul… I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans.Om Shanti,” he added.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid tribute to the actor. Recalling Giri Babu’s association with his family, Reddy said the actor was a close friend of his father and an active member of his party. In his post on X, Reddy remembered the actor’s contribution to Telugu cinema and the characters he brought to life on screen.

According to reports, Giri Babu passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kondapur, Hyderabad. Born on June 8, 1946, in Ravinuthala village of Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, Giri Babu made his acting debut with the 1973 film ‘Jagame Maya’. He is survived by his two sons, Bose Babu and popular Telugu actor and comedian Raghu Babu.