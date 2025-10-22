Image Credit : instagram

Netflix took to social media site X to present an announcement banner disclosing the film's OTT release date. Those who were unable to see the film on the big screen will now be able to stream it on their gadgets. Read on to learn about the Vash Level 2 OTT release date.

When will Vash Level 2 be released on OTT?

According to the facts, Vash Level 2 will begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Netflix made the news on Tuesday on its official X Twitter.

The caption on the post says, "Darr ka mahaul hai. Iss baar bachna hogi mushkil. Watch Vash Level 2, which will be released on Netflix on October 22nd. #VashLevel2OnNetflix."