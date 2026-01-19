- Home
Varanasi Movie: Buzz around Varanasi, the much-awaited film starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is growing stronger. Reports hint that the makers may soon announce the official release date, possibly aligning it with Sri Rama Navami
Release Date Buzz and Festive Announcement Plans
Strong industry chatter suggests that the makers of Varanasi have tentatively locked April 9, 2027, for the film’s grand theatrical release. Adding to the excitement, reports claim a special update could arrive on March 26, 2026, coinciding with Sri Rama Navami. While no official confirmation has been made yet, fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement that could turn the festival into a cinematic celebration.
Historic Teaser Launch and Global Spotlight
The first teaser of Varanasi was unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad in November, instantly creating massive buzz. The excitement went global when the teaser received a special screening at Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris on January 5. This marked the first time an Indian film teaser premiered at the iconic venue, a moment seen as a milestone for Indian cinema’s expanding international recognition.
Story, Characters and Scale of the Film
The teaser introduced Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, depicted in a fierce avatar holding a trishul while riding a bull. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran steps in as antagonist Kumbha. With music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani and story penned by V Vijayendra Prasad, the film is described as a high-adventure spectacle. Early reports hint at a rugged explorer narrative filled with ancient legends, dangerous terrains, mysteries and world-saving stakes, promising a larger-than-life cinematic experience.
