Valentine's Day: Anne Hathaway celebrates 15 years of iconic movie with director Gary Marshall

Anne Hathaway recently shared insights about her role in Valentine’s Day (2010), revealing that the Southern drawl used by her character was her own creative choice. In a nostalgic Instagram post, she marked the film’s 15th anniversary and reflected on her experience working with director Garry Marshall

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 3:18 PM IST

Anne Hathaway recently reflected on her role in the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s Day, revealing that the Southern accent used by her character was entirely her own idea. In an Instagram post, she expressed gratitude for having worked on three films with the late director Garry Marshall and marked the film’s 15th anniversary

article_image2

In her post, Hathaway shared a clip from the movie and mentioned that she unexpectedly decided to give her character, Katya, a Southern drawl. She humorously wished her followers a Happy Valentine’s Day while reminiscing about the film

article_image3

Hathaway played Liz, a receptionist who secretly worked as a phone sex operator under the alias Katya. In the scene she posted, Liz is seen riding a scooter while answering a call from a client. She engages in a flirtatious conversation, pretending to be excited about their interaction. At one point, she suggests a fictional scenario involving a third person, which amuses a woman walking her dog nearby

article_image4

Directed by Garry Marshall, Valentine’s Day featured an ensemble cast, including Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Alba, and Bradley Cooper. The film depicted multiple romantic storylines unfolding on Valentine’s Day, making it a memorable addition to the rom-com genre

