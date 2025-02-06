Valentine's Day 205: Alia Bhatt inspired red dresses for the perfect V-Day date [PHOTOS]

Valentine's Day 2025: Alia Bhatt is the fashionista and often serves fashion goals like no other! Stressed for the best V-day date dress? Take a look at Alia Bhatt's wardrobe for the correct inspiration

Alia Bhatt last year donned a timeless Gucci maroon coloured vet gown for the Hope Gala in London. This glamourous statement piece can be a great choice for the V-day date

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in the Cherry Red playsuit with matching shoes. Take inspiration from this style for the perfect date

Want to go traditiona? Wear this 'Rani' pink saree for with a sleeveless blouse to add to the 'oomph' factor and dress to impress your crush

Alia Bhatt had given some major styling goals while promoting 'Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. This bi-coloured red-pink saree will steal glances

This pink body con dress with red blossoms is perfect for the season of love. Check out this cut-out dress for the perfect date

