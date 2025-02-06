Valentine's Day 205: Alia Bhatt inspired red dresses for the perfect V-Day date [PHOTOS]

Valentine's Day 2025: Alia Bhatt is the fashionista and often serves fashion goals like no other! Stressed for the best V-day date dress? Take a look at Alia Bhatt's wardrobe for the correct inspiration

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 2:05 PM IST

Valentine's Day 2025: Check out Alia Bhatt's wardrobe for the best ideas for the long-awaited V-day date. Check out HERE

budget 2025
article_image2

Alia Bhatt last year donned a timeless Gucci maroon coloured vet gown for the Hope Gala in London. This glamourous statement piece can be a great choice for the V-day date

article_image3

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in the Cherry Red playsuit with matching shoes. Take inspiration from this style for the perfect date

article_image4

Want to go traditiona? Wear this 'Rani' pink saree for with a sleeveless blouse to add to the 'oomph' factor and dress to impress your crush

article_image5

Alia Bhatt had given some major styling goals while promoting 'Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. This bi-coloured red-pink saree will steal glances

article_image6

This pink body con dress with red blossoms is perfect for the season of love. Check out this cut-out dress for the perfect date

