Valentine's Day 2025: 8 actresses who married foreigners

Several Bollywood actresses have married foreigners. Learn about their interesting love stories, featuring partners ranging from businessmen to doctors and musicians

Shilpa Shetty married London-based businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple has 2 children and now leaves in Mumbai

Preity Zinta married American businessman Gene Goodenough in 2016. She revealed this 6 months after the wedding. The couple became parents to twins via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra married Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple became parents to a daughter via surrogacy

Madhuri Dixit married US-based heart surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999. The couple has two sons and now they stay in Mumbai

Shriya Saran married tennis player Andrei Koscheev in 2018. The couple has a daughter and lives in Mumbai

Celina Jaitley married Australian hotel businessman Peter Haag in 2011. The couple has 3 children and stays in Austria

Lisa Ray married California-based management consultant Jason Dehni in 2012. The couple has twin daughters

Radhika Apte married contemporary musician Benedict Taylor in 2012. The couple has one child now and continues working

