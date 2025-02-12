Valentine's Day 2025: 8 actresses who married foreigners

Several Bollywood actresses have married foreigners. Learn about their interesting love stories, featuring partners ranging from businessmen to doctors and musicians

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

Many Bollywood actresses have married foreigners. Some of their husbands are doctors, some singers, and some businessmen. Let's learn about them on Valentine's Day

budget 2025
article_image2

Shilpa Shetty married London-based businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple has 2 children and now leaves in Mumbai

article_image3

Preity Zinta married American businessman Gene Goodenough in 2016. She revealed this 6 months after the wedding. The couple became parents to twins via surrogacy

article_image4

Priyanka Chopra married Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple became parents to a daughter via surrogacy

article_image5

Madhuri Dixit married US-based heart surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999. The couple has two sons and now they stay in Mumbai

article_image6

Shriya Saran married tennis player Andrei Koscheev in 2018. The couple has a daughter and lives in Mumbai

article_image7

Celina Jaitley married Australian hotel businessman Peter Haag in 2011. The couple has 3 children and stays in Austria

article_image8

Lisa Ray married California-based management consultant Jason Dehni in 2012. The couple has twin daughters

article_image9

Radhika Apte married contemporary musician Benedict Taylor in 2012. The couple has one child now and continues working

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE Womens Championship: Three superstars who could next challenge for Tiffany Strattons golden belt

WWE Women's Championship: Three superstars who could next challenge for Tiffany Stratton’s golden belt

WWE RAW 2025: Three shocking events from the latest wrestling episode

WWE RAW 2025: Three shocking events from the latest wrestling episode

Squid Game Season 3: Duration and Budget sparks contraversy MEG

Squid Game Season 3: Duration and Budget sparks controversy

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia summoned by NCW over derogatory remarks ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, others get National Commission for Women summons over 'obscene' remarks

IIFA 2025: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to receive prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award NTI

IIFA 2025: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to receive prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award

Recent Stories

Afghanistan AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture snt

Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type MEG

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type

Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12 ATG

Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12

Don't Ignore These 7 Warning Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency MEG

Don't Ignore These 7 Warning Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency

Elon Musk and son, 'X' join US President Trump as he signs order to cut federal workforce vkp

Elon Musk and son X join US President Trump as he signs order to cut federal workforce

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon