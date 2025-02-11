Valentine's Day: 7 times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave us major couple goals [PHOTOS]

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to inspire fans with their loving partnership. From supporting each other’s careers to shared adventures and parenthood, they set major couple goals.



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a couple who are always in the headlines because of their undeniable chemistry, mutual support, and how they balance their personal and professional lives, consistently setting major couple goals for fans everywhere.



Virat and Anushka have always supported each other’s careers. Whether it’s cheering for Virat during matches or attending Anushka's film premieres, their mutual respect and encouragement are evident in every public appearance.

The couple often shares sweet, candid moments on social media, from loving messages to adorable selfies. Their posts show how deeply they care for each other, making them a favorite couple among fans.

Virat and Anushka cherish family time, often sharing pictures of intimate gatherings. Whether it's a holiday or a simple day out, their connection is strengthened by spending quality moments together with loved ones.

Both have stood by each other through personal and professional challenges. Virat has supported Anushka during her film promotions, while she’s been his rock through intense cricketing seasons.

While they value their privacy, Virat and Anushka do not shy away from expressing their love in public. Their chemistry, whether at an event or casually strolling together, always makes headlines.

The couple shares a love for travel and adventure, often posting pictures from their vacations. Their exotic trips and shared experiences give fans a glimpse into the fun and adventurous side of their relationship.



With the arrival of their daughter, Virat and Anushka’s relationship took on a new, heartwarming dimension. They’ve both embraced parenthood with love and grace, making their bond even more special.

