6. XO, Kitty Season 3 (Korean Web Series)

When to watch: April 2, 2026

April 2, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romantic Dramedy

Story: Season 3 continues Kitty's (Anna Cathcart) story. She returns to the Korean Independent School of Seoul and tries to balance her studies, friendships, and love life.

7. Bloodhounds Season 2 (Korean Web Series)

When to watch: April 3, 2026

April 3, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Action, Crime

Story: In the second season, Geon-woo and Woo-jin team up once again. This time, they take on an illegal boxing league syndicate.

8. High Tides Season 3 / Knokke Off (Belgian Web Series)

When to watch: April 3, 2026

April 3, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Drama

Story: This is the final season of the series. Louise returns to Knokke after several months, but things have completely changed, and she now has to make some tough decisions.

9. Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 (American Web Series)

When to watch: April 3, 2026

April 3, 2026 Where to watch: Apple TV

Apple TV Genre: Dark Comedy Crime Drama

Story: Cope (Jon Hamm) is a hedge fund manager who loses his job. To maintain his lifestyle, he starts stealing from his own neighbours, but this decision lands him in a very complicated situation.