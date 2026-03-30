Vadh 2 to Sitaare Zameen Par: Exciting OTT to Releases This Week; Check Here
Get ready for a binge-watch session! From March 30 to April 5, OTT platforms are dropping some really cool movies and web series. The lineup has everything from spy action-comedies and romantic dramas to courtroom comedies.
1. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (Hindi Film)
- When to watch: April 1, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Star Cast: Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Srishti Tawde
- Genre: Spy Action-Comedy
Story: The film follows Veer Das, who plays a British spy sent on a mission to Goa. But things quickly go off-track, leading to a series of hilarious and unexpected events.
2. Vadh 2 (Hindi Film)
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta
- Genre: Crime-Suspense Thriller
Story: This story is about the unusual bond between a jail guard, Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra), and a prisoner, Manju Singh (Neena Gupta). The plot thickens when a dangerous inmate suddenly goes missing.
3. Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi Film)
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: SonyLIV
- Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia D'Souza
- Genre: Sports Comedy-Drama
Story: A basketball coach with a quirky personality has to train a team of neurodivergent players for his community service. He ends up learning a lot about himself during this journey.
4. Maa Ka Sum (Hindi Web Series)
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Star Cast: Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar
- Genre: Comedy-Drama
Story: A brilliant 19-year-old boy tries to find the perfect partner for his mother using mathematical formulas. However, he quickly learns that love and relationships can't be solved with an equation.
5. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 (Hindi Web Series)
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Star Cast: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal
- Genre: Courtroom Comedy-Drama
Story: This series follows the quirky staff of the Patparganj District Court. Every episode brings new cases and the hilarious and interesting situations that come with them.
4 More Web Series Are Also Coming This Week:-
6. XO, Kitty Season 3 (Korean Web Series)
- When to watch: April 2, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Genre: Romantic Dramedy
Story: Season 3 continues Kitty's (Anna Cathcart) story. She returns to the Korean Independent School of Seoul and tries to balance her studies, friendships, and love life.
7. Bloodhounds Season 2 (Korean Web Series)
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Genre: Action, Crime
Story: In the second season, Geon-woo and Woo-jin team up once again. This time, they take on an illegal boxing league syndicate.
8. High Tides Season 3 / Knokke Off (Belgian Web Series)
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Genre: Drama
Story: This is the final season of the series. Louise returns to Knokke after several months, but things have completely changed, and she now has to make some tough decisions.
9. Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 (American Web Series)
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Apple TV
- Genre: Dark Comedy Crime Drama
Story: Cope (Jon Hamm) is a hedge fund manager who loses his job. To maintain his lifestyle, he starts stealing from his own neighbours, but this decision lands him in a very complicated situation.
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