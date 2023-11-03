Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UT 69 screening: Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Karishma Tanna, Shamita Shetty and others grace event [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    UT 69: Karishma Tanna, Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant and others attended Raj Kundra's movie based on his time at Arthur Road jail

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    UT 69 Screening: Karishma Tanna, Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant and others attended Raj Kundra's movie based on his time at Arthur Road jail

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Gulshan Grover was present at the screening of Raj Kundra's movie UT 69 directed by Shahnawaz Ali where Raj is starring in his own bio-pic

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Raj Kundra posed wearing a white pant and jacket with black stripes similar to the dress for prisoners

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Uorfi Javed was spotted wearing a black-off shoulder dress and an upside-down heart-shaped cutout that exposed her stomach and thighs

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Karishma was spotted at Raj Kundra's bio-pic screening last night at Mumbai in a black blazer-top and blue denim pants

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Rajpal Yadav was spotted at Raj Kundra bip-pic UT 69 last night at Mumbai where. The comedian was wearing a black top and creme coloured jacket with denim pants

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Rakhi sawant was spotted in a red sequin thigh-slit dress at the screening of Raj Kundra's bio-pic UT 69

