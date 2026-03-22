Talking about the film's earnings, it's getting a good response. People are continuously going to theatres to watch it. Now, the third-day collection figures are out. According to sacnilk.com, the movie collected ₹9.15 crore on its third day. Reports suggest a slight increase in its earnings. For context, it made ₹34.75 crore on day one and ₹9 crore on day two.