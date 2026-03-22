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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Holds Strong Despite Dhurandhar 2 Clash, Day 3 Box Office Revealed
Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh faces strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, but continues to hold steady at the box office. Here’s how it performed on Day 3.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office
Talking about the film's earnings, it's getting a good response. People are continuously going to theatres to watch it. Now, the third-day collection figures are out. According to sacnilk.com, the movie collected ₹9.15 crore on its third day. Reports suggest a slight increase in its earnings. For context, it made ₹34.75 crore on day one and ₹9 crore on day two.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office
Harish Shankar has directed Pawan Kalyan's film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have produced it together under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Gautami, Rao Ramesh, and Nawab Shah in lead roles. The movie's budget is around ₹120 crore.
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