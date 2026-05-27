Sikkim filmmaker Tribeny Rai's debut 'Shape of Momo' is set for an Indian release. Rai speaks on its significance for North East artists, the challenges for women filmmakers, and the rise of indie cinema audiences in India.

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Sikkim filmmaker Tribeny Rai's debut feature film 'Shape of Momo' is all set to hit theatres in India, following a successful run across the global festival circuit. Ahead of the film's release, Tribeny Rai, in a conversation with ANI, observed how the growing recognition of 'Shape of Momo' marks an important moment for emerging filmmakers from Sikkim and parts of the North East.

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"The idea of art and artists has just begun to flourish in Sikkim, and especially with the state government's support lately, we are beginning to get a platform where we can express, and people can dream of becoming artists. The kind of love that our film has been receiving, a lot of people have begun to understand the journey of a filmmaker and filmmaking," she said. Rai hoped that more of the younger generations from Sikkim and the North East region would be able to pursue filmmaking as a career.

On Challenges for Women in Filmmaking

Speaking on the rise of women in filmmaking, she added, "I am aware of other women in my region who are trying to make films and who do not have the kind of education in films that I've had. They are severely challenged by people all around."

"When a man is at the helm of a shoot, people automatically take his order or listen to him. But a woman has to go an extra mile to prove that she is capable of being in charge and is capable of telling you what to do. This is something that every other day women face in this field," the filmmaker reflected.

The Rise of Indie Cinema in India

Rai also noted how the Indian audience has become open to Indie films. "I think our country is so diverse that we have all kinds of audiences. It is just a matter of taking these films to them, which studios like Spirit Media are doing. They are taking independent films like 'All We Imagine as Light' or 'Sabar Bonda' to theatres where people are willing to watch those films. From my region, Rima Das's 'Village Rockstars' or Lakshmipriya Devi's 'Boong' has been released," she highlighted, further adding that such activities may help bring more opportunities and doors for other aspiring filmmakers who also want to bring their stories from the margins to the mainland.

Tribeny Rai's 'Shape of Momo' is slated to hit theatres in India on May 29. (ANI)