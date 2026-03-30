4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Is Ustaad Bhagat Singh facing huge losses?

The budget for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' was around Rs 150 crore, while its theatrical business was reportedly Rs 123 crore. The film also earned Rs 108 crore from OTT rights, with audio rights being extra. However, it is at risk of huge theatrical losses. According to trade sources, the film could lose between Rs 60-70 crore. While collections were decent until Sunday, they are expected to drop drastically from Monday. Trade analysts believe the film might be pulled from theatres by the end of this week. We'll have to wait and see what happens.