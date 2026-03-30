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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 11: Pawan Kalyan Film Sees Big Sunday Jump; Check Here
Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh completes two weeks in theatres with steady box office performance. Here’s a look at its total collections so far and how much it still needs to earn to be declared a hit.
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The box office fate of Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Pawan Kalyan's recent movie 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' was directed by Harish Shankar and featured Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, hit theatres on Ugadi. However, it received negative feedback from the audience right from the start and is now considered a near-disaster, as its daily collections continue to fall.
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh's 11-day collection report
Surprisingly, 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' saw a sudden increase in its collections. The movie's earnings on Sunday jumped unexpectedly, bringing in Rs 1.03 crore. This takes its total worldwide collection to Rs 94 crore. So far, it has grossed Rs 82 crore in India with a nett collection of Rs 70 crore. The overseas earnings are around Rs 12 crore. Overall, reports suggest the film's share has crossed Rs 50 crore.
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Day-wise collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Looking at the film's day-wise India nett collections: Day 1 was Rs 34.75 crore, Day 2 was Rs 9 crore, Day 3 was Rs 9.10 crore, Day 4 was Rs 7.50 crore, Day 5 was Rs 2.50 crore, Day 6 was Rs 1.75 crore, Day 7 was Rs 1.35 crore, Day 8 was Rs 1 crore, Day 9 was Rs 1.10 crore, Day 10 was Rs 86 lakh, and Day 11 was Rs 1.03 crore. It's interesting to note that Sunday's collection was about Rs 20 lakh higher than Saturday's.
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Is Ustaad Bhagat Singh facing huge losses?
The budget for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' was around Rs 150 crore, while its theatrical business was reportedly Rs 123 crore. The film also earned Rs 108 crore from OTT rights, with audio rights being extra. However, it is at risk of huge theatrical losses. According to trade sources, the film could lose between Rs 60-70 crore. While collections were decent until Sunday, they are expected to drop drastically from Monday. Trade analysts believe the film might be pulled from theatres by the end of this week. We'll have to wait and see what happens.
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What is the story of Ustaad Bhagat Singh?
The story of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' follows Pawan Kalyan as a police officer. He plays an orphan who, with encouragement from his mentor (K.S. Ravikumar), studies hard and joins the police force. He fights against injustice and takes on corrupt politicians. Eventually, his mentor becomes the Chief Minister, and Pawan supports him. However, a rival politician (Parthiban) attacks the CM to grab the seat and also kills Pawan's family. The rest of the film is about how Pawan gets his revenge.
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