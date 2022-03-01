Urfi Javed’s top is inspired by nun’s habit? Actress in pink bizarre top

Urfi Javed has once again put all her fans and followers in confusion with her latest fashion sense. What exactly is she wearing?

Urfi Javed has become one of the most talked-about actresses of the entertainment industry. More than her acting skills, she has been in the news for her fashion sense. From wearing backless tops to cutout dresses and donning bikinis, Urfi’s style statements speak of boldness. Whether her followers like it or not, Urfi has never shied away from wearing what she likes. In fact, it is quite her fashion sense that has helped her gain popularity. Every time she steps out wearing something ‘different’, Urfi finds herself surrounded by photographers, waiting to click her pictures. And Wednesday was just another day when something similar happened.

Out at a café in Mumbai on Wednesday, Urfi Javed was snapped once again by the paparazzi. And like every single time, it was her outfit that became a topic of discussion on social media. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed’s metallic see-through dress has got the temperature soaring

Urfi Javed wore a bubble gum pink-coloured top with white pencil pants. The top was in a satin fabric, and like most of her clothes, it was anything but revealing.

But what triggered a discussion on social media was the top that she wore. Netizens have been confused over what to call the top which looked like inspired by a nun’s habit. The top covered her hair a bit and had a belt like a tie-up around the waist. She folded up the sleeves and accessorised her look with a plain statement necklace and pendant. ASLO READ: Has Urfi Jawad gone topless? Actress shocks her fans (Watch)