Has Urfi Jawad gone topless? Actress shocks her fans (Watch)

Urfi Javed's latest video has shocked her fans as she dons a super-revealing dress; take a look



Urfi Javed knows how to be in the news. There is no single day where she not trolled for her fashion sense and bizzasr outfits that she wears in public. The TV actress wears what she wants and her styling may not necessarily be backed by everyone but that doesn’t bother her at all.



A few hours ago, Urfi Javed shared a video where she is seen wearing a backless outfit. Urfi's video is now viral. The video begins with Urfi's back facing the camera, as she walks while Tick Tick Boom plays in the background. "We making the noise (sic)," read her caption. (Watch the video here)



At first it looked like she is topless, but when she turns, Urfi can be seen wearing a strapless blue stylish bra. Since her back was facing the camera, it looked like Urfi was topless. Also Read: Urfi Javed’s metallic see-through dress has got the temperature soaring

For the video, Urfi got mixed reactions, some praised while some trolled her asusual. The post is replete with awestruck, love and fire emojis.



In an interview, when Urfi was asked about her fashion and style sense she shared, “What I do is experiment with style. I describe myself in terms of fashion. I don’t want to gain popularity by going nude. I just love fashion. Even if I look good, I won't go nude for a photoshoot. People feel I want to show skin, but it's not like that. I also wear sarees and salwar suits. I like to dress up, so I don't think I would be comfy going nude. However, I would be very comfortable wearing a bikini.” ALSO READ: Suited and painted! Is Urfi Javed's 'blossoming' fashion sense a work of art?