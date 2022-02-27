  • Facebook
    Has Urfi Jawad gone topless? Actress shocks her fans (Watch)

    First Published Feb 27, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
    Urfi Javed's latest video has shocked her fans as she dons a super-revealing dress; take a look
     

    Urfi Javed knows how to be in the news. There is no single day where she not trolled for her fashion sense and bizzasr outfits that she wears in public. The TV actress wears what she wants and her styling may not necessarily be backed by everyone but that doesn’t bother her at all. 
     

    A few hours ago, Urfi Javed shared a video where she is seen wearing a backless outfit. Urfi's video is now viral. The video begins with Urfi's back facing the camera, as she walks while Tick Tick Boom plays in the background. "We making the noise (sic)," read her caption. (Watch the video here)
     

    At first it looked like she is topless, but when she turns, Urfi can be seen wearing a strapless blue stylish bra. Since her back was facing the camera, it looked like Urfi was topless. Also Read: Urfi Javed’s metallic see-through dress has got the temperature soaring

    For the video, Urfi got mixed reactions, some praised while some trolled her asusual. The post is replete with awestruck, love and fire emojis.
     

    In an interview, when Urfi was asked about her fashion and   style sense she shared, “What I do is experiment with style. I describe myself in terms of fashion. I don’t want to gain popularity by going nude. I just love fashion. Even if I look good, I won't go nude for a photoshoot. People feel I want to show skin, but it's not like that. I also wear sarees and salwar suits. I like to dress up, so I don't think I would be comfy going nude. However, I would be very comfortable wearing a bikini.” ALSO READ: Suited and painted! Is Urfi Javed's 'blossoming' fashion sense a work of art?

    Yesterday, Urfi was seen in a rose-gold metallic dress made of a wrap-around bikini and a thong which was visible from the see-through skirt. She wore a blazer in the same colour to match it with her dress. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed asks people to not defend her; here’s why

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show?

    Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1

    Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus, suggests alternative venues

    Russia-Ukraine war: Street battles heard as Russian Army enter Kharkiv

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukraine

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala thrashes Chennaiyin 3-0 to stay alive for semis

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

