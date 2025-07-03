Former Congress MLA Kunal Patil joins BJP, citing development goals for Dhule district. BJP leaders welcome his move, saying it will strengthen the party's base and accelerate regional progress. Patil ends 75-year family tie with Congress.

New Delhi: Former Congress MLA Kunal Patil officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, marking a significant political shift in Maharashtra's Dhule district. His induction was announced by senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

No conditions for joining BJP, says Bawankule

Bawankule noted that Patil had joined the party without placing any demands.

"Kunal Patil has expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He has not made any conditions for joining," Bawankule said.

BJP leaders welcome Patil with promises of support

Newly appointed BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan welcomed Patil into the party and pledged full cooperation. "We will work together to advance the development of Dhule district," Chavan said. BJP’s Dhule guardian minister Jaikumar Rawal also expressed support and congratulated Patil on his decision.

Patil cites district development as key reason for switch

Addressing the media, Patil acknowledged the deep Congress roots in his family. "My family has been associated with Congress for 75 years, and we’ve built strong generational ties," he said. "Leaving was not an easy decision, but I did it in the interest of Dhule’s development and future projects."

BJP aims to strengthen its hold in Dhule region

With Patil’s inclusion, the BJP aims to consolidate its influence in Dhule and expedite developmental initiatives. Patil’s move is expected to give the party an edge ahead of future political battles in the region.