Bigg Boss 16: Will Sreejita De be the first contestant to be evicted from the house?

The Friday episode of Bigg Boss 16 will see it first elimination of this season. Those nominated for eviction are MC Stan, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Gori Nagori and Shalin Bhanot. Among these, social media is abuzz that De might be looking at an eviction; here's why.

With two weeks to its grand premier, Bigg Boss 16 will be looking at its first eviction today, on Friday. Since the beginning of the show which is hosted by actor Salman Khan, the viewers have been glued to the screens for all the drama that has been going on inside the house. From fights to love angles and more, the audience is loving the latest season of television world’s most controversial show.

In today’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house once again and talking to the contestants. Along with this, there will also be an eviction of a contestant from the show.

As Bigg Boss 16 has completed two weeks of its run-time on television, the contestants in the house have already divided into two groups. While the closeness between some contestants is constantly increasing, there are some who have seen tremendous confrontations and fights.

The first elimination week has got five contestants nominated for eviction. These include Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shreeji De, Gori Nagori and MC Stan. One of these five nominated contestants would be walking out of the house today.

Earlier, it was speculated that Gori Nagori would get fewer votes and that she might be out of the show. However, reports are now doing rounds that a television actor might be the one who will get eliminated. Per the reports, it is none other than Sreejita De who is speculated to be evicted in the first elimination episode.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, a tremendous fight broke out between Sreejita Dey and Gori Nagori. Both had an argument over food in the kitchen. During this, Sreejita had passed comments on Gori which created a ruckus in the house. MC Stan had come out in support of Gori.

Meanwhile, there are also reports which are doing rounds, claiming that Sajid Khan might soon be evicted from Bigg Boss 16 in a week’s time, following the uproar that is being seen against him on social media over the ‘MeToo’ allegations levelled against him. Recently, Swati Malwani, the chief of the Delhi Commission of Women, had also written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, requesting the removal of Khan from the show.