    Urfi Javed shares Chetan Bhagat's leaked WhatsApp messages, slams him for 'Distracting Youth' comment

    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi gives a befitting response to Chetan Bhagat over his recent 'distracting youth' remark and called him a 'pervert' and shared his leaked WhatsApp messages during #MeToo controversy- read

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed is renowned for speaking truth to power. Chetan Bhagat, a well-known novelist, discussed the harmful effects of phone addiction on Indian youth at a recent event. He used Urfi Javed's photographs and reels, receiving millions of likes on Instagram as an illustration.
     

    During an event, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain… likh rhe hain.. crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai (Boys like pictures of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil; on another, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets)".

    Later, on Saturday, November 26, Bhagat received an fitting response from Uorfi in response to his previous statement against "distracting youngsters." She criticised Bhagat in a series of Instagram stories and urged him not to support the rape culture. She also questioned him about always placing the blame on the opposing gender and accused him of "misguiding" young people.
     

    “Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women’s clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault," she wrote.

    In another of her Instagram post, Uorfi shared a screenshot of a news report that noted that Bhagat apologised after screenshots of his WhatsApp messages went viral during #MeToo movement. Along with it, Uorfi called the author a ‘pervert’ and wrote, “Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you’re a pervert doesn’t mean it’s the girl’s fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn’t a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat".
     

    Urfi also shared some leaked screenshots of Chetan Bhagat's WhatsApp messages, Urfi further added, "Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault."
     

